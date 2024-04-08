Additional rainfall recorded over the weekend, more in the forecast

Seasonal rainfall total reaches 19.41 inches

– Paso Robles recorded an additional .10 inches of rain on Saturday morning from the past 24 hours, bringing the current seasonal rainfall total to 19.41 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Monday’s forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 71, followed by sunny weather and climbing daytime highs. A chance of rain will return at the end of the week, according to Weather Underground.

