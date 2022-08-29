Adelita Hiteshew announces run for school board at-large seat

Candidate’s top priorities are fiscal responsibility, staff retention, improving student access to education

– Adelita Hiteshew, a longtime Paso Robles resident of 26 years, recently announced her candidacy for the open at-large seat for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.

As a graduate of Paso Robles High School (Class of ’99) and with three children currently enrolled in the district, Hiteshew says she has invested her life’s work in education. Her roles have placed her behind the scenes, including owning an in-home daycare, working as a paraeducator, and serving on PTA boards. However, recent events have caused her to reconsider her place in the community, she says.

“It’s time for me to leave my comfort zone and take a more public approach to the challenges arising within district leadership,” says Hiteshew.

Her top priority is a focus on fiscal responsibility within the district. While there have been financial struggles over the year, the current budget is healthy. She says she believes that we need school board members who understand the needs of the school district and its constituents—and how to keep everything on track.

Second, she says she wants to find ways to attract and maintain staff. Teachers are at the core of academic success but have faced challenges in affording to live in Paso Robles. Additionally, the post-pandemic landscape necessitates additional support staff including bus drivers, paraeducators, and even teachers themselves. Students and families need the right mentors and coaches in the community to guide them towards success, she says.

Finally, she says she believes in providing every student access to a safe and fair education that helps them achieve their academic and career goals. Our teachers should provide the tools and training necessary, whether the next step is community college, trade school, or a four-year university.

“I am running for the children of Paso Robles,” says Hiteshew. “I hope my candidacy inspires voters to create change in our town and pushes our next generation of leaders to do the same.”

For more information on Hiteshew’s candidacy:

• Visit her website at https://adelitahiteshew.com/.

• Follow her campaign on Facebook at Adelita Hiteshew for Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board.

