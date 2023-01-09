Adoptable Pet of the Week: Angel

Sweet, scared girl is living in a foster home while she waits for a new family

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Angel from Woods Humane Society. When Angel first arrived at Woods, she was so scared her entire body was trembling uncontrollably. The staff at Woods knew they couldn’t let her sit here petrified, so Angel has been living in a foster home while she waits for a family.

Her foster dad says, “Angel is a sweet girl and very affectionate. She is really good on a leash, and fully crate-trained and potty-trained. She is content to hang out by your side on the floor or the couch, but also loves fetch and playing outdoors! She is a true Angel and the best foster pet we have ever had!”

To schedule an appointment to meet Angel, please Woods’ SLO Customer Service team at (805) 543-9316 ext. 10.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

