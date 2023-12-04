Adoptable Pet of the Week: Apollo

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Apollo from Woods Humane North County in Atascadero. This charming seven-month-old cat is on the lookout for a new best friend to share endless cuddles and companionship.

Apollo is not just a lap cat; he’s a professional purr-er, capable of serenading you for hours as you enjoy each other’s company. While toys and bird TV provide moments of joy, his heart’s desire is to be by your side. Tested and proven, Apollo has cohabitated with kids and is amiable towards other friendly feline companions.

This affectionate furball also appreciates a good brushing, adding a touch of pampering to your bonding sessions. Don’t miss the chance to bring home this delightful companion. Apollo eagerly awaits adoption at Woods Humane North County, ready to become the newest member of your family.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.