Adoptable Pet of the Week: Big Mama

Gorgeous, six-year-old fluffy girl is looking for a new home

– Meet Big Mama, the Adoptable Pet of the Week. This gorgeous six-year-old fluffy girl is looking for her forever home.

Big Mama loves to be the center of attention and will meow and brush up against your legs until you give her full body strokes. Although she may come off as haughty, she is not above playing with a wand toy or stalking a fuzzy mouse. Big Mama is comfortable around kids and loves to curl up for a warm snuggle.

Accustomed to an indoor lifestyle, Big Mama would love to find her way back to a family who will share their love and affection with her. Anyone interested in adopting her can meet her today at Woods Atascadero.

If you are looking to add a furry friend to your household, be sure to check out the adoption options in your area.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

