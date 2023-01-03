Adoptable Pet of the Week: Buster

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Buster from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. He is around 2 years of age and is about 12 pounds. He has fur like a little lamb. The shelter thought he was possibly a poodle/ Chihuahua mix but “it’s hard to tell,” says the staff at Novy’s

From Buster:

I love other dogs and I love to play. I am a little bit shy when I meet new people or when I am in new situations but the minute I am comfortable I am back to be a fluffy ball of fun. I do great on the leash but really don’t have much training but I am a fast learner. (I watched my roommate use the dog door and figured it out in just minutes). I don’t mind being here but I would really rather be in a home of my own.

Do you want to come meet me and see if I could be your fluffy new roomie? If so, just go to novysark.org and fill out the application then come by and visit. I will be waiting patiently for your arrival.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News.

