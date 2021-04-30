Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carver

–The Adoptable Pet of the Week from Woods Humane Society this week is Carver and he’s hoping to win over a forever family with his stellar charm and adorable face.

Carver’s family will never have to figure out how he’s feeling; he’s an open book! He’s an adorable guy who has a heart of pure gold. He has a lot of love to give and he’d be more than happy to lie in a lap all day, giving kisses, and accepting all the pets in the world. Now that’s the good stuff! He’s a fun, loving, and silly dog who will capture hearts in no time. He will enjoy going on adventures and exploring the world with a new best friend by his side.

Call (805) 543-9316 x 10 to schedule an appointment to meet him or find out more at https://www.woodshumanesociety.org.

