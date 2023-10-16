Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cashew

Charming Shiba Inu/German Spitz mix would love to find a home with other dogs

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Cashew, a charming two-year-old Shiba Inu/German Spitz mix from Woods Humane Society. Despite her initial shyness with new faces, Cashew’s gentle and sweet nature shines through, making her a wonderful companion.

Cashew thrives in the company of her canine friends, and they help her come out of her shell. To ensure she feels at her best, it is ideal for Cashew to find her forever home alongside another dog. She’s brimming with love to share with her future family.

Don’t miss the chance to meet Cashew and make her a part of your life. Head over to Woods Humane Society today to get acquainted with this endearing four-legged friend.

