Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chance

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Chance from Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue. Chance was found with metal wires embedded in his neck. He had been chained for a very long time and the results were horrific. He had a major surgery to close up all of his open wounds and you would think after all this abuse he would be shy of people, but the exact opposite is true, according to the rescue. He loves people! He is very friendly and affectionate.

He is what the shelter believes is some sort of Great Dane mix very tall and lanky. He is very thin now but when he fills in he will be close to 80 pounds. He is housebroken and knows basic commands. He is probably around 2 1/2 years old. He would love a household with another playful dog or a very active family. He desperately wants to be loved. If you think your home might be a good match please fill out the application at novysark.org and shelter staff will set up a time for you to meet him!

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

