Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chestnut

Small male chihuahua with a hard past seeks a warm lap

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Chestnut from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. He is a seven-year-old male chihuahua. He likes other dogs and even likes to play but mostly he likes cuddles. His Christmas wish is to have a family, and most importantly a lap, to call his own. He’s a really small guy, only about 8 pounds, and he is very skinny. He’s had a hard life so far and spent lots of my life on the streets but he’s getting a bit older now and would love a warm and safe place to lay his head.

Can you make his Christmas Wish come true? If so, please fill out an application at novysark.org and he will be here waiting to meet you. He’ll even wear a Santa hat if you want.

Novy’s Ark is having two events in North County this December. On the 15th at Carbon 6 Wine bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the rescue will be having an ornament sale and silent auction. On Dec. 18 from 12-3 p.m., the rescue is having an adoption event at Tooth and Nail winery. Both events are free to the public.

The public can shop the rescue’s Amazon wish list for the holidays https://smile.amazon.com/hz/charitylist/ls/H6JZ0ZURJ1VU or make a donation at: https://www.novysark.org/donate

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

Advertisement