Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cleo

– Meet Cleo, the charming black cat who’s breaking stereotypes in the adoption spotlight this week. Despite her toothy appearance, Cleo wants to make it clear—she’s a cat, not a vampire! At four years old, Cleo enjoys a diet of kibble and the occasional spoonful of wet food, proving she’s far from a nocturnal bloodsucker.

Currently residing at Woods Atascadero, Cleo assures potential adopters that she’s not dwelling in a coffin or a secluded castle. Forget any thoughts of the mystical forest in Forks, Washington—Cleo is simply looking for a loving home, not a supernatural realm.

Available for adoption today, this friendly feline hopes to find her forever home soon. Don’t let the fangs fool you; Cleo is all about love and companionship! Visit 2300 Ramona Road today to meet Cleo in person and discover the feline magic she brings.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.