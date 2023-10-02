Adoptable Pet of the Week: Coconut

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Coconut, a spirited one-year-old cat on a quest for a new beginning after facing adversity in recent months.

Coconut, a charismatic young kitty, radiates affection and curiosity. Eager to form a lasting connection with a loving family, this feline has a heart full of hope and endless curiosity about the world.

Coconut’s enthusiasm for life is contagious. Known for relishing head-to-tail pets and savoring ear scratches, Coconut eagerly welcomes affection from all who visit. Expect to be greeted by the gentle hum of a purr and a tail that wags with delight.

While Coconut has faced some challenges in the recent past, the time is now ripe for a fresh start. Coconut is now available for adoption at Woods Humane in Atascadero.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.