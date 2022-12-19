Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cookie

Cookie is a six-year-old male poodle/ terrier mix with a history of neglect

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Cookie from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. Cookie is a six-year-old male poodle/ terrier mix.

He was unfortunately very neglected and came to Novy’s with mats, horribly long nails, and terrible teeth. They had a dental done on him and thank goodness because his favorite pastime is giving kisses.

He is very affectionate and wants to be loved and will love in return. He does get a little jealous of other dogs getting attention so would be best in a house where he is the only pet.

He is totally housebroken and well-mannered, he does however desperately want to be in your lap and give you all his kisses. If you think you’d like to let him do just that, fill out an application at novysark.org and come see this adorable fluff monster for yourself!

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

