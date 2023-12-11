Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dasher

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Dasher from Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue in North County. Dasher is a total cuddle bug. He wants nothing more than to be near you. The shelter thinks he is around three years old and possibly a jack Russell/Chihuahua mix. He was found wandering as a stray in Fresno.

His foster mom takes him to work every day where he works in a geriatric rehab center. His sweet and calm nature has encouraged residents to participate in activities because he is there.

He is good with other dogs and is just around 10 pounds. He is neutered, micro chipped, and current on all vaccines. If you are interested in meeting this handsome gentleman, fill out an application at novysark.org.

