Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dexter

Cuddly cat seeking a new family to join

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Dexter from Woods Humane Society. Dexter is an incredibly sweet cat who is looking for a family to join today. If you’re in the market for a cat that is super loving and will love to be next to you, he’s the guy for you! You might not see him in his room at Woods, but if you come inside and sit down and call his name, he will slowly make his way out and then be rubbing all over you. He is very loving and will enjoy being petted the majority of the time.

Loud noises and lots of hustle and bustle tend to make him nervous so that’s why he’s usually hiding somewhere he feels safe until you actually come to say hello. He will be a nice cat to have around, especially if you want a cuddly cat.

Could Dexter be the cat for you? He’s 10 years old and available for adoption at Woods in San Luis Obispo. His adoption fees are only $14 through Feb. 14!

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.