Adoptable pet of the week: Doris

Doris is a 6-year-old girl looking to find her fur-ever home

–The adoptable pet of the week this week is Doris. She’s a beautiful, mature girl who is still trying to figure out her place is this big world. The whole shelter environment really dampers her mood and sometimes her true colors don’t show. She can come on a little strong and might bark, but she’s barking to get your attention in hopes that you will take a chance on her and give her that time to break out of her shy shell.

She may seem overly confident, but in reality she’s a bit nervous and just waiting for a person or family to give me the reassurance that she needs. It will take her time to get comfortable, but once she is she’ll most likely bond closely with her family and be a loyal protector.

Doris will enjoy going on long walks, short hikes, and zooming around in a yard with you. She’s still learning the ropes and is hoping you will help her with that. Doris is 6 years-old and available for adoption in San Luis Obispo. Fill out an adoption application online before coming to meet her: www.woodshumanesociety.org

