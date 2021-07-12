Adoptable pet of the week: Doris

Doris is a sweet, 5-year-old lady available for adoption at Woods in Atascadero

-The adoptable pet of the week this week is beautiful cat Doris, who is available at Woods Humane’s Atascadero location. Doris is a classy girl, which means she is looking for a home that’s just as classy and sweet as she is.

Doris is a pretty simple kitty, and all she really needs to be happy is you! She likes taking cat naps and lounging in the sunshine, breathing in the fresh air, but she also loves company! She’ll never say no to some good attention and love. All she really wants is to be loved and bring joy to a new family of her very own.

Doris is 5 years-old and available for adoption at Woods in Atascadero. Please fill out an application online before coming to visit her.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 369-2888.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the athletes of Templeton High School, as they have deep roots in the community. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email Beth@accesspublishing.com.

Advertisement