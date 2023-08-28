Adoptable Pet of the Week: Duo

Beautiful Shih Tzu/terrier mix is friendly, loving, despite cruel past

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Duo from North County’s Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue.

A victim of unspeakable cruelty is getting a second chance at life here on the Central Coast. Duo, an adorable Shih Tzu/terrier mix, was just a puppy in China when someone cruelly cut off his front leg and one of his back feet. Luckily a shelter there took him in and he learned to walk and run on his two legs. Unfortunately, he had no adoption interest and languished in the shelter for several years. Another rescue that brings dogs to the United States sent Duo to Los Angeles and Novy‘s Ark was able to rescue him.

Despite all that he has been through, he is an absolutely amazing dog. Duo is incredibly friendly and loving and his favorite pastime is to play with his foster sister, another Novy‘s Ark alumni. Novy‘s Ark just raised the money to have a prosthetic made for his back foot. Even though he gets around fine he gets tired and this additional help would allow him even more freedom and joy.

This resilient and adorable boy needs a fantastic forever home. If you are interested in meeting Duo please fill out an application at novysark.org and Novy’s Ark will set up a time to meet him.

