Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eastwood

Mature gentlemen seeks loving indoor home

– Meet Eastwood, the Adoptable Pet of the Week. With a warm and friendly demeanor, this amiable individual is ready to charm his way into your heart. Having spent a considerable portion of his life in the wild, Eastwood understands the value of human companionship and seeks a caring individual to provide him with a sense of belonging. Currently in search of that special someone, Eastwood’s affable nature and even temperament make him an ideal candidate for a loving home.

Though he has led an adventurous life, Eastwood has always appreciated the comforts of a warm lap and the company of others. While he maintains a preference for certain feline companions, he generally gets along well with most cats. Additionally, he is at ease around older children, further showcasing his adaptable and sociable nature. However, due to his FIV+ status, Eastwood requires a permanent indoor lifestyle to ensure his well-being.

At the age of 10, Eastwood is eager to find a new home and settle into a life of comfort and companionship. If you’re ready to open your heart and provide a loving environment, visit the Woods North County adoption center located at 2300 Ramona Rd in Atascadero.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

