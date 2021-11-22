Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emi

Emi is one year old and available for adoption at Woods Humane

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emi. She is a sweet young lady who is looking for a place to call home. For being a younger dog, she’s been through quite the ordeal with having an femoral head ostectomy done and a tibia repair. She wasn’t comfortable when she first arrived at Woods a few months ago, but after her surgeries and recovery time in foster, she’s ready to join a forever home today.

She is a fun, easy going girl who enjoys hanging out with my people. She loves snuggling just as much as she’ll love participating in all family activities with you. She loves going for walks, engaging in some play time, and exploring the world around her.

Emi is a very nice girl and she can’t wait to go home today! If you are looking for love and companionship look no further. She is one year-old and available for adoption at Woods in SLO.

Head to www.woodshumanesociety.org to fill out an application before coming to visit.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 369-2888.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

