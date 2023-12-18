Adoptable Pet of the Week: Esme

Two-and-a-half-year-old thrives in the company of other friendly cats

– Esme, a 2 1/2-year-old feline with a heartwarming story, is this week’s featured adoptable pet at Woods Humane Society North County adoption center in Atascadero.

Esme, described as a quiet and watchful girl, has faced some challenges in her journey, but she is resilient and ready for a fresh start. Having experienced life on her own, Esme is now seeking a loving home where she can share her affectionate nature.

Known for her appreciation of gentle chin and ear scratches, Esme’s true personality shines through once she has the opportunity to decompress. The two-and-a-half-year-old cat is not only affectionate but can be quite chatty, and she thrives in the company of other friendly cats.

Prospective adopters are invited to visit Woods Adoption Center to spend time with Esme and discover the bond that could last a lifetime. Esme is eagerly waiting for someone to fall in love with her and provide a forever home.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

Share To Social Media