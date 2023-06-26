Adoptable Pet of the Week: Esme

Two-year-old female maintains a gentle, trusting nature despite hard past

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Esme from Woods North County. Esme is a delightful two-year-old feline, who is eagerly seeking a loving family to call her own. Despite a challenging past, she has maintained her gentle and trusting nature, making her a perfect addition to any household. Esme adores the company of people and has even cohabited harmoniously with dogs. She is typically comfortable around children.

Esme’s favorite pastimes include finding high perches to observe her surroundings and savoring plates of wet food. With her playful spirit, she eagerly anticipates the opportunity to chase dust bunnies and houseflies that may inhabit your home.

If you feel a connection with Esme and would like to meet her in person, come and visit her at Woods North County in Atascadero located at 2300 Ramona Rd. She will be available for viewing daily from 12 to 4 p.m. Don’t miss out on the chance to welcome this affectionate and adorable kitty into your loving home.

