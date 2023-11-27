Adoptable Pet of the Week: Fiddle

Affectionate feline seeking human companion

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Fiddle from Woods Humane Society in Atascadero. In search of a loving companion? Fiddle, a charming one-year-old Domestic Long Hair, awaits your visit at Woods in Atascadero.

This affectionate feline enjoys sun-soaked naps, garden romps, and cozying up with you at day’s end. Fiddle is kid-friendly and gets along well with other easygoing cats. With striking long, silky fur and chocolate tufted toe beans, Fiddle might just be the kitty of your dreams! Don’t miss the chance to meet this lovable cat in person.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.