Adoptable Pet of the Week: Finn

Young Great Dane mix is a ‘big hunk of happiness’ according to canine rescue

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Finn from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. The rescue thinks this “big hunk of happiness” is just barely a year old. He is definitely a Great Dane mix. It is obvious when he plays fetch cause he is a slow lumbering kind of guy, says the rescue.

He is neutered and microchipped and current on vaccines. He is crate trained to sleep all night without accidents or crying. He is a total cuddle bug with his foster moms, the rescue says. He loves to snuggle and be in your lap without understanding his size. He lives with a cat and pretty much just leaves it alone. He has some Great Dane characteristics such as being protective and barking when someone comes to the door. He just had a chance to play with his first group of kids and did great. They even got him to follow commands. He is just a puppy so will need continued training but he is a huge hunk of love.

Those interested in meeting Finn can fill out an application at novysark.org and Novy’s Ark will set up a time to meet him.

