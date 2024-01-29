Adoptable Pet of the Week: Fizgig

Long haired beauty seeking forever home at Woods in Atascadero

– The adoptable pet of the week this week is Fizgig, affectionately known as Fizzy, a three-year-old, long-haired beauty seeking a forever home at Woods in Atascadero. Described as curious and gentle-natured, Fizzy enjoys basking in the sunshine and cuddling up for some full-body pets. She has a penchant for playing with wand toys and indulges in a delightful roll in the catnip.

Fizzy is on the lookout for a quieter home, as she can be a bit shy around exuberant kids. Nevertheless, she is eager to find a new friend who will provide her with love and perhaps some crunchy treats. Those interested in welcoming Fizzy into their family can find her on the catio at Woods in Atascadero. Don’t miss the chance to make this charming feline a part of your life!

