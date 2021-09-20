Adoptable Pet of the Week: Fred

Fred is an eight-year-old boy waiting for a forever home

–This week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week is Fred. He is one incredibly sweet guy who is just looking for his forever home to retire in and live a great life in his older years. He’s a total peach who seems to greet everyone as a new friend and will enjoy getting affection from his humans.

This whole shelter environment has really thrown him in for a loop and he’s anxious to get out of there and start his life with you. He’ll be more than happy to go on short walks with you, snuggle up beside you, play with toys every so often, and have a nice place to lay his head at night inside the home. Yes, he is a mature gentleman but he is as sweet as can be and has a whole lot of love to give and hopes you can reciprocate that love right back to him. Could he join your family today?

Fred is 8 years-old and available for adoption at Woods in SLO. Please fill out an application online before coming to meet him: www.woodshumanesociety.org.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 369-2888.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

