Adoptable Pet of the Week: Freida

Adoption fees waived for beautiful and independent 6-year-old girl

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Freida from Woods North County. Freida is a big, sassy girl that likes her independence and the space to just be herself. She’ll let you know when she wants an ear scratch or someone to sit next to but the shelter life has her feeling rather cranky these days.

Most of the time you can find her sitting by herself dreaming of her perfect home, someplace quiet with comfortable beds, a patch of sunshine for sleeping, and a person that likes unconventional friends.

Frieda is 6 years old and waiting to meet you at Woods in Atascadero. Her adoption fees have been waived!

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

