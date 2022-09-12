Adoptable Pet of the Week: Gracie

Gracie is a sweet, seven-year-old girl looking to be loved

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Gracie from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. Gracie is around seven years old and is a poodle mix and weighs about eight pounds. She is super friendly and would be a fantastic lap dog for someone. She is housebroken, quiet, and just looking to be loved.

Visit www.novysark.org to complete an adoption application, send a donation, or shop their wishlist.

The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home. Every adoption helps two dogs, not only the one you rescue, but it allows a kennel to be free for another to be saved.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

