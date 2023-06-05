Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hans

– This week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week is Hans, a 5.5-month-old neutered male Shepard mix, from Novy’s Ark. Hans stands out for his impressive intelligence and calm temperament, making him a potential candidate for a therapy dog role. Already exhibiting desirable qualities such as crate training, housebreaking, and obedience to commands, Hans is a well-mannered and adorable young pup.

Hans’ exceptional qualities extend beyond his training. He walks well on a leash, displays compatibility with other dogs, and shows a keen willingness to learn. His eagerness to acquire new skills is evident, making him an ideal candidate for further training and development.

In addition to his exceptional attributes, Hans is fully prepared for adoption. He has been neutered, is up-to-date on his vaccines, and has been microchipped. Those interested in meeting Hans can fill out an application at novysark.org and Novy’s Ark will set up a time to meet him.

