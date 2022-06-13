Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hanson

Big fluffy friend looking for new forever home

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Hanson, a big, fluffy, three-year-old opinionated guy with energy to spare. He loves to hide in cat tunnels and pounce on unexpected passersby, cat or human. He loves to be part of whatever is going on and will be happy to join you in the kitchen, offering suggestions and hoping to taste test meals or join you.

Hanson loves to play and would do well in a home with another active cat and access to a yard where he can use his natural hunting instincts. He can also be an independent guy and will happily find a high shelf where he can curl up and snooze the afternoon away.

You can meet this fun feline at our Atascadero location located at 2300 Ramona Road. Open 7 days a week!

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

