Adoptable Pet of the Week: Harissa

Harissa and his cat friend Curry would love to find a home together where they can be friendly garden cats

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Harissa from Woods Humane North County. Harissa is a quiet, peaceful guy that enjoys the fresh air and grass under his paws. He and his cat friend Curry are used to living outdoors and would love to find a home together where they can be friendly garden cats.

The shelter has him feeling rather shy so you’ll likely find him curled up with Curry on the catio. Don’t be worried if he runs away when you try and say hello, it’s just because he’s not feeling like himself. A little patience is all he asks for! He does enjoy gentle pets and can’t wait to find a new home. Come and meet him today, he’s 11 months old and available for adoption at Woods in Atascadero.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

