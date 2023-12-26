Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jamie

Petite gal overflowing with love and affection

– Meet Jamie, the Adoptable Pet of the Week from Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo. This three-year-old charmer is one cool gal, enjoying the simple pleasures of sitting and observing her surroundings. Known for her friendly disposition, Jamie is quick to engage in conversation and is eager to become your new best friend.

Despite her petite size, Jamie is overflowing with love and affection. Don’t be fooled by her stature; she’s ready to shower her future family with warmth and companionship. If you’re looking for a loving companion, Jamie might be the perfect match.

Visit Woods in SLO today to meet Jamie and discover the joys of adding a furry friend to your life. Don’t miss the chance to make Jamie a part of your family. Adoption awaits!

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

