Adoptable pet of the week: Jill

Jill is a darling 4-year-old girl available at Woods North County

–The adoptable pet of the week this week is Jill, a beautiful, 4-year-old girl available at Woods North County who has traveled far and wide to find her rightful place.

Jill has adjusted quite well to this new shelter environment, but alas, a shelter is no place for a sweet, pretty lady such as her. She dreams of a bed of her own to stretch out in, a windowsill of her own to lay in and watch the outside world, and a family who will shower her with love, treats, and all the pets! Jill is really good at muffin making when she’s happy and relaxed, so don’t be surprised when she starts purring and kneading up a storm on a pile of soft blankets.

Jill is the type of girl who will roll over onto her back and let you scratch her belly when she’s in the mood for it, which is pretty much always. She can’t wait to find her forever home and finally have a family of her own. Jill is4 years-old and available for adoption in Atascadero.

Remember – All cats and kittens are “BOGO” at both Woods locations!

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 369-2888.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the athletes of Templeton High School, as they have deep roots in the community. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News.

