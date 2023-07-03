Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lily

Darling shepherd puppy had to have a leg amputated but doesn’t let that hold her back

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is an adorable seven-month-old female shepherd puppy named Lily at Atlas Animal Rescue, a Paso Robles-based non-profit dog rescue. Lily was rescued from a kill shelter and she had to get her back leg amputated from a prior injury, according to the rescue. “She’s absolutely darling and she definitely doesn’t let her disability hold her back!” says Emily Everett-Nelson, founder and director.

The rescue also has 30 adoptable dogs in our rescue that come from a variety of different backgrounds from on the euthanasia lists at local animal shelters, or even as far as dogs rescued from the Chinese meat trade.

For more information about Atlas Animal Rescue visit atlasanimalrescue.org.

To fill out an adoption application, go to atlasanimalrescue.org/adopt.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.