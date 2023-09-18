Adoptable Pet of the Week: Millie

Sweet girl with a hard past seeks a warm lap

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Millie, a 5-year-old Poodle/ Shih Tzu mix from Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue. She was found in horrible condition, with a giant tumor hanging from her face and matted so badly she could barely walk. This poor girl has been living on the streets in a sad state for much too long. Surgery was done and the giant tumor was removed with no signs of disease elsewhere. She had to be shaved down to remove all the mats as well.

She is healing in a foster home with other dogs. However, her great joy in life is to be in someone’s lap. She wants to be velcroed to her person. Her ideal home is somewhere where she is the only dog and the center of attention, making up for the years of neglect. Do you have a warm lap for an adorable girl? If so, please fill out an adoption application at novysark.org and Novy’s will set up a time for you to meet Millie.

