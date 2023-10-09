Adoptable Pet of the Week: Miss Wiggles

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Miss Wiggles from Novy’s Ark Canine Rescue. Miss Wiggles does exactly as her name suggests. When she is excited her whole body wiggles back-and-forth and it’s “just the cutest thing ever,” says the staff at the rescue.

This adorable little four-year-old girl is a Chiweenie, and she is “super easy and a very good girl.” She is housebroken, perfect on a leash, crate-trained, and loves children. She is good with other dogs but definitely “likes to be the boss.” She is a joyful affectionate girl that would brighten any home.

If you think she’s the right fit for you, fill out an application at novysark.org and the rescue will set up a time for you to meet her.

