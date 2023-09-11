Adoptable Pet of the Week: Missy

Missy’s adoption fee is half-priced through Sept. 17

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Missy, a gentle and affectionate feline who is ready to become a snuggle buddy and bring a little extra warmth to a welcoming home.

Missy, a young and charming cat, is on the lookout for a loving individual or family to share her days with. Her affectionate nature makes her the perfect companion to purr someone to sleep or provide a soothing presence to unwind after a long day.

One of Missy’s standout qualities is her love for people. She thrives on human interaction and enjoys the company of her caregivers. Moreover, she’s known to get along well with other cats, according to shelter staff, making her a wonderful addition to any household with feline friends.

While she’s young and full of energy, Missy is certain to bring a playful spirit to her new home. She’ll likely relish the opportunity to engage in some spirited playtime, either with her new owner or another cat in the house. However, at the moment, she’s primarily in search of a comfortable lap to snuggle on and find solace.

Woods Humane, located in Atascadero, is where Missy can be met in person, and the process of building a lifelong bond with this charming cat can begin. Missy’s adoption fee is currently reduced by half, but this special offer only lasts until the 17th, so don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to bring Missy into a new home.

Check out all of the shelter’s available pets here.

