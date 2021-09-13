Adoptable Pet of the Week: Mojito

Mojito is a three-year-old boy waiting for you at Woods Humane

–The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Mojito. He’s a teenie-tiny dude who is looking to join a family of his very own. He may be small, but what he lacks in size he make up with personality. Mojito is a silly little guy who loves to be in the company of people. He loves nothing more than lounging in someone’s lap and taking an afternoon siesta.

When he’s not in your lap, he can be a lively fella who enjoys prancing around happily, engaging in play time with you, and exploring what’s around him. He really is a swell little dude who can’t wait to start his life with you.

He’s three years-old and available for adoption in San Luis Obispo. Please fill out an adoption application online at www.woodshumanesociety.org before coming to the shelter for a visit.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 369-2888.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the athletes of Templeton High School, as they have deep roots in the community. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email

Share this post!

email

Advertisement