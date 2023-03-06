Adoptable Pet of the Week: Moose

Heroic Moose refused to abandon dog friend struck by car

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Moose, from Novy’s Ark Canine Rescue. Moose is a real-life hero. He was found on the side of a highway near Bakersfield. He was injured and starving but rescuers couldn’t coax him away from the spot. Finally, they found out why, there was another dog that had also been hit by a car but couldn’t move and Moose wouldn’t leave her. He brought the rescuers to her and they were both able to get help.

Poor Moose ended up in a shelter and was doing very poorly, he was very sick and completely shut down when the team at Novy’s got him. He had a badly damaged leg and pneumonia. Despite it, all this boy is the most gentle giant! He loves people and adores other dogs. He deserves to have the very best life ever. He is just a baby, around a year old, and is a Great Dane mix. If you are interested in meeting this fantastic dog, fill out an application at novysark.org and we will contact you. He will be waiting for you.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

Share To Social Media