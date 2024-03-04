Adoptable Pet of the Week: Mr. Mimosa

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week is heart-stealing Mr. Mimosa, an eight-week-old border collie mix from Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue and Adoption, who is eagerly seeking a forever home.

Rescued from a challenging situation in Bakersfield at a mere three weeks old, Mr. Mimosa and his six siblings faced a perilous future when they were found alone without their mother. Vulnerable to common diseases due to their lack of immunity, puppies of such tender age often struggle in shelter environments, according the rescue.

A distress call from the shelter conveyed a grim ultimatum – find placement or face the heartbreaking necessity of euthanizing the entire litter. Several rescues rallied, agreeing to take in a few, and Novy’s Ark stepped up, providing a lifeline for two: Mr. Mimosa and his now-adopted sister, Miss Bellini.

With Miss Bellini finding her forever home a few days ago, Mr. Mimosa now seeks companionship and a loving family. Having lived with other dogs and a cat, Mr. Mimosa showcases resilience and adaptability. The eight-week-old pup is making remarkable progress in his journey towards being housebroken and exudes a charming sweetness.

Weighing in at an estimated 50 to 60 pounds when fully grown, this roly-poly companion is ready to fill your home with puppy joy. If you’re ready for cuddles and the best puppy breath ever, submit your adoption application at novysark.org to schedule a meeting with Mr. Mimosa. Don’t miss the chance to welcome this adorable pup into your heart and home.

