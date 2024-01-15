Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ollie

Mellow, loving Ollie enjoys short walks and playtimes

– This week’s featured adoptable pet is Ollie, an affectionate 11-year-old neutered male Spaniel mix available for adoption from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. Ollie is the perfect companion for those seeking a cuddly and loving life partner. Known for his mellow demeanor, Ollie enjoys short walks and playtime.

Ollie’s favorite pastime is being with people, and he eagerly crawls into laps for love, showering affection with lots of kisses. If you’re looking for a furry friend to bring joy and companionship, Ollie might be the perfect fit.

Visit Woods SLO to meet Ollie in person and discover if he’s the companion you’ve been searching for. Don’t miss the chance to make Ollie a cherished member of your family.

