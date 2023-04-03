Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ollie

Adorable small dog with a shy personality needs a loving home

– This week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week is a five-month-old Shihtzu/Terrier cross named Oliver, or “Ollie” for short, from Novy’s Ark Canine Rescue, who was found living on a construction site in Fresno.

According to the rescue, it took several weeks to trap Oliver and his siblings, but they were eventually taken to the shelter where they determined his age and breed. Despite his rough start, Ollie is a fluffy and adorable small dog with a shy personality.

He’s shy with new people until he thinks you’re safe, then he just wants to be your shadow, according to the rescue. He’s already housebroken and being crate trained. He just learned how to fetch and loves to play with his foster mama, the rescue says.

While Ollie is scared of larger dogs, he would be a great fit for someone looking for a companion in a single-dog household or for someone who is patient and willing to help build his confidence. Ollie is neutered and has all his shots.

If you are interested in meeting this adorable dog, fill out an application at novysark.org and the rescue will contact you. He will be waiting for you!

