Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ozzie

Adorable five-year-old mixed breed looking for a new home

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Ozzie from Novy’s Arc in Atascadero, and no, he’s not a Muppet but an actual dog! He’s five years old and possibly a bearded collie mix. He weighs about 40 pounds and doesn’t have a tail, just a little nub he likes to wag around. He is very sweet with people but is very sensitive and will need a home that has some dog training experience because he’s never had any rules.

Ozzie is an amazing dog that would love to spend his entire day with you just playing, however, that will take some time since he’s new to having a family to call his own. He was adopted but dug out under the fence so he could go on some more adventures.

Please reach out to Novy’s Arc if you would like to meet Ozzie. Fill out an application at novysark.org or email novysark@gmail.com.

Visit www.novysark.org to complete an adoption application, send a donation, or shop their wishlist.

The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home. Every adoption helps two dogs, not only the one you rescue, but it allows a kennel to be free for another to be saved.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region.

They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

