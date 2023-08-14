Adoptable Pet of the Week: Parsley

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Parsley from True Natured Canine Rescue in Paso Robles. Parsely is just looking for love. This puppy has been used and abused by life and all he wants is to find his forever family. Are they out there?

Parsley had a horrible start to life, being thrown over a tall fence into a closed shelter yard. Despite his “ruff” start, he loves people more than anything. He would do well in a home where he can go on adventures, play, and be loved. He is about five months old and is an adorable border collie mix. The shelter believes he will be a medium size dog (maybe 40 pounds as he is so lean).

Since coming to the rescue, he has been working on basic manners. He now knows “sit,” “down,” and is great on a leash, plus is puppy pad and crate trained. He is a very smart pup that wants to please his people. Parsley is so people-oriented that he tends to look to his people for confidence and direction.

Parsley is ready and waiting for a family to call his own. He will come microchipped, with age-appropriate vaccination, and neutered. He will require an adoption application (link below), home check, adoption contract, and fee. True Natured Canine Rescue is located in Paso Robles, Calif. Those with questions about this sweet boy are encouraged to reach out.

Apply here: https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/TNRI/Dog

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.