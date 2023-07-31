Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pixel

Delightful two-year-old male Pitbull is stealing hearts with his infectious zest for life

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Pixel, a delightful two-year-old male Pitbull at Woods Humane Society who is stealing hearts with his infectious zest for life. Despite his serious photo, this friendly and lovable pooch has a charm that captivates everyone he meets, winning them over with his wagging tail and endearing personality.

Pixel’s boundless energy and enthusiasm for life are evident in his playful nature. He adores water, and his love for splashing around in lakes, pools, or even a simple puddle is unparalleled. If you’re looking for a furry friend to join you on water adventures or simply brighten up your days with joyful antics, Pixel is the perfect companion.

This handsome Pitbull is not just about fun and games; he’s also incredibly affectionate and eager to shower his human friends with love. He enjoys cuddles and belly rubs, making him a fantastic snuggle buddy for relaxing evenings.

If you’re interested in welcoming Pixel into your home and heart, you can meet this fun-loving guy at 875 Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo. Don’t miss the opportunity to bring home this loving and water-loving canine companion.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

