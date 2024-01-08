Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rocky

Mellow gentlemen seeks forever home

–This week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week is Rocky, a sweet, large, and quiet 12-year-old gentleman. Rocky is on the lookout for a mellow and loving place to call his own.

With his handsome appearance, Rocky effortlessly captures attention, and his talkative nature emerges when seeking affection. Head scratches are welcomed, accompanied by a charming purr that grows more pronounced as he becomes familiar with you.

Rocky invites you to provide him with the chance to prove himself as a spectacular addition to your family. Those interested in adopting this charming feline can find him at 2300 Ramona Road in Atascadero.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

Share To Social Media