Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rosie

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week is Rosie, currently residing at Novy’s Ark Canine Rescue after making a journey all the way from China. Estimated to be between 10 to 12 years old, Rosie defies her age with a love for running and long walks.

While initially shy, Rosie blossoms with patience, making her an ideal companion for a calm and quiet home. Housebroken, spayed, and up-to-date on vaccines, Rosie charms with her quiet demeanor. If you envision daily walks with this adorable canine, consider adopting Rosie.

Fill out an application at novysark.org to arrange a meeting and potentially make Rosie a cherished addition to your family.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

