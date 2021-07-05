Adoptable pet of the week: Star

Star is a sweet, low-maintenance gal available at Woods Humane

–This week’s adoptable pet is Star from Woods Humane. Star is a 6-year-old girl who shines bright! She has an adorable face, a bright personality, and enjoys being shown attention by people. She hasn’t met a human she hasn’t liked!

Star is a low maintenance gal. All she wants to do is be cuddled and loved on! Though she does love snuggling, she is very energetic as well! She can get playful and when she does, she gets all wiggly- it’s pretty cute! Not only is she a totally sweet little lady, but she’s pretty good on a leash as well! She will gladly go with you on long walks or even hikes if you are up for it.

Star also really enjoys playing ball! She is a really sweet dog that you will fall in love with in no time at all. Star is available in San Luis Obispo.

Fill out an application before coming to meet Star at www.woodshumanesociety.org.

