Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tater Tot

Tater Tot needs a special home

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Tater Tot from Novy’s Arc in Atascadero. Tater Tot needs a special home. He is a four or five-year-old neutered terrier mix and he weighs 24 pounds. He is housebroken and can be left alone while you are at work with no accidents or destruction. He is very friendly and affectionate. He does however have some resource-guarding issues. He is desperate to bond with someone and when he does, he is going to be very protective, so he needs an owner with experience. He had a very bad beginning and is learning to trust that the world is not out to get him, according to the rescue. He is a very special dog and is going to bring immense joy to the right family.

Please reach out to Novysark@gmail.com if you have any questions or would like to meet this little furry man. Novy’s needs to find this guy a place so he can relax and learn what it feels like to be totally safe and loved.

The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home. Every adoption helps two dogs, not only the one you rescue, but it allows a kennel to be free for another to be saved.

Visit www.novysark.org to complete an adoption application, send a donation, or shop their wishlist.

