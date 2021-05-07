Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tex

–The Adoptable Pet of the Week from Woods Humane Society is Tex. Tex is a large, handsome boy who is very playful and loves string toys. The staff at Woods say he is, “basically a dog” and is very strong. If you’re in the room he will like to kick back and hang out with you. He really enjoys head scratches. He could be an indoor or outdoor cat.

Wanna meet Tex? He is available at Woods Humane Society at 2300 Ramona Road in Atascadero.

Call (805) 543-9316 x 10 to schedule an appointment to meet him or find out more and fill out an online application at https://www.woodshumanesociety.org.

